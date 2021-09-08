19 deaths linked to current COVID-19 outbreaks at Central Okanagan care homes

A Kelowna General Hospital patient watches a protest unfold outside, as roughly 1,000 people gathered and protested COVID-19 health measures outside of the hospital on Sept. 1. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Nineteen deaths have been linked to five COVID-19 outbreaks at Kelowna and West Kelowna long-term care centres, according to Sept. 7 data from Interior Health (IH).

On Aug. 11, IH declared an outbreak at David Lloyd Jones long-term care centre in Kelowna, which is currently dealing with 55 cases of the virus. Forty-one of the cases are among residents, while 14 are linked to staff. A total of seven deaths have been connected to the outbreak.

The Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna currently has 29 cases, with an outbreak declared on Aug. 4. Nineteen residents are infected with the virus, as well as 10 staff members. The outbreak has resulted in six deaths.

An outbreak was declared at West Kelowna’s Brookhaven Care Centre on Aug. 2, which currently has 18 cases of the virus. Ten residents and eight staff are infected, with three deaths linked to the outbreak.

The Spring Valley Care Centre in Kelowna has 14 cases of the virus, with an outbreak declared on Aug. 24. Ten residents and four staff members have been infected, with two deaths recorded due to the outbreak.

One death connected to an outbreak at Kelowna’s Sun Pointe Village has been reported. An outbreak was declared on Aug. 20, with eight residents accounting for the cases.

An outbreak declared at Kelowna’s Village at Mill Creek on Aug. 12 has not led to any deaths, but has resulted in 10 cases: five residents and five staff members.

