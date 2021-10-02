Kelowna International Airport. (File photo)

19 positive cases of COVID-19 onboard flights to and from Kelowna in September

During the week of Sept. 19 to 25, the Central Okanagan recorded 278 cases of the virus

Between Sept. 1 and 25, there were 19 positive cases of COVID-19 onboard domestic flights to and from Kelowna, according to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

The following flights each contained a positive case of the virus:

  • WestJet flight #3309 on Sept. 1, from Kelowna to Vancouver. Rows affected: two to eight
  • WestJet flight #3294 on Sept. 1, from Kelowna to Calgary. Rows affected: one to six
  • WestJet flight #3366 on Sept. 2, from Kelowna to Edmonton. Rows affected: 15 to 20
  • WestJet flight #3323 on Sept. 2, from Kelowna to Vancouver. Rows affected: two to eight
  • Flair flight #447 on Sept. 3, from Edmonton to Kelowna. Rows affected: 28 to 34
  • WestJet flight #3330 on Sept. 6, from Vancouver to Kelowna. Rows affected: nine to 15
  • WestJet flight #280 on Sept. 6, from Kelowna to Calgary. Rows affected: one to five
  • Air Canada/Jazz Aviation flight #8401 on Sept. 6, from Calgary to Kelowna. Rows affected: seven to 13
  • WestJet flight #189 on Sept. 7, from Edmonton to Kelowna. Rows affected: three to nine
  • Flair flight #320 on Sept. 8, from Kelowna to Waterloo. Rows affected: three to nine
  • North Cariboo Air flight #2012 on Sept. 9, from Fort St. John to Kelowna. Rows affected: five to 11
  • Flair flight #319 on Sept. 12, from Waterloo to Kelowna. Rows affected: five to 11
  • WestJet flight #3366 on Sept. 13, from Kelowna to Edmonton. Rows affected: 10 to 16
  • Air Canada/Jazz Aviation flight #8403 on Sept. 15, from Calgary to Kelowna. Rows affected: 11 to 17
  • Air Canada/Jazz Aviation flight #8415 on Sept. 19, from Kelowna to Vancouver. Rows affected: not reported
  • Air Canada/Jazz Aviation flight #8408 on Sept. 19, from Vancouver to Kelowna. Rows affected: not reported
  • Air Canada/Jazz Aviation flight #8414 on Sept. 22, from Vancouver to Kelowna. Rows affected: three to four and 12 to 15
  • Flair flight #447 on Sept. 24, from Edmonton to Kelowna. Rows affected: nine to 15
  • WestJet flight #3309 on Sept. 25, from Kelowna to Vancouver. Rows affected: two to eight

During the week of Sept. 19 to 25, the Central Okanagan recorded 278 cases of COVID-19, a slight increase in numbers after seeing a decline in cases for five straight weeks.

On Friday, Oct. 1, the province expanded mandatory masking in schools to include Kindergarten to Grade 3 students. Previously masks were only required for students between Grade 4 and 12.

— With files from Paula Tran and Michael Rodriguez

