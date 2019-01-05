2 B.C. police officers return home after 10-month detainment in Cuba

The families of Constables Mark Simms and Justin Long said the pair have landed in Canada

Two Metro Vancouver police officers who were detained in Cuba on allegations of sexual assault are back with their families in Canada, following a lengthy court-battle that ended in both men being acquitted.

The families of Vancouver Const. Mark Simms and Port Moody Const. Jason Long announced the pair’s return Saturday morning on social media.

“These innocent victims of a malevolent lie are, at long last, home with their families,” a joint statement reads.

Back in march, a 17-year-old woman from Ontario had accused the men of assault while they were vacationing separately in Varadero.

In November, a five-judge panel acquitted them of all charges. A week later, Cuban prosecutors said they would appeal the verdict, but according to friends of Simms and Long the Supreme Court denied the appeal.

The families described the men returning home as an “unexpectedly quick” last step.

“This ordeal has taken a terrible toll in so many ways and there are many steps to go through before Jordan and Mark can be restored to normal life,” the joint statement continues. “However, we are confident that with the love and support that surrounds them, they will overcome the trauma they have endured.”

