COSAR rescued a skier on Dec. 14, 2022. (COSAR/Facebook)

COSAR rescued a skier on Dec. 14, 2022. (COSAR/Facebook)

2 calls in 3 days for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

All rescue efforts were successful

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was out Wednesday (Dec. 14) to assist an injured skier.

COSAR was called to the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe area around 1:30 p.m.

A woman had fallen, and upon being found by a member of the search team, COSAR used a Zoleo emergency locator beacon to call for help.

A CAT had to be brought in to help extract the injured skier.

The woman was brought to the main cabin for pain medication and transferred to a waiting ambulance.

It was the second time the search and rescue team had been called out this week – on Monday (Dec. 13), COSAR was tasked by RCMP to search for two overdue hunters in the Beaverdell area.

COSAR and RCMP found the camp where is was determined the pair’s vehicle broke down and they decided to stay put for the night before walking out in the snow.

Both returned safely.

READ MORE: Kamloops RCMP searching for missing woman often in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganSearch and Rescueskiing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Daughters say escaped inmate guilty verdict won’t bring murdered B.C. father back
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 3A north of Creston opens to single-lane traffic

Just Posted

(Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Trudeau ‘keeps his head in the sand’: Kelowna-Lake Country MP

UBCO engineers consulted with 22 Okanagan communities to develop recommendations and best practices to improve flood resilience. (Photo/UBCO)
UBCO engineers dive into local flood recovery, prevention in Central Okanagan

Rhonda Zakala (YMCA, left middle), Richelle Lecky (BGC Okanagan, right middle) encourage the community to support reaching their $500,000 fundraising goal through the 25th Anniversary of the Tree of Hope Campaign. Donations will be matched by Ken and Linda Stober (far left, far right) of the Stober Foundation until December 31st. (YMCA of Southern Interior/Contributed)
Kelowna’s Tree of Hope almost at finish line of donation goal

Conceptual rendering of supportive housing project planned for Richter Street. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Women’s supportive housing planned for Kelowna’s Pandosy area

Pop-up banner image