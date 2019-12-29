A person stands near the scene of a church shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in White Settlement, Texas. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at church near Fort Worth, Texas

Authorities have released scant details about the victims, the shooter and what led to the attack

Two people were killed in a shooting at a church in near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday morning and a third person has been taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty told the Associated Press that two people were fatally shot at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. A third person in critical condition is being treated at a hospital and all of the victims are male, she said. MedStar is an ambulance service.

Authorities have released scant details about the victims, the shooter and what led to the attack.

An elder at the church told the New York Times that one of those killed was a security guard who responded to the shooter, calling him a dear friend.

“He was trying to do what he needed to do to protect the rest of us,” said the elder, Mike Tinius.

“It’s extremely upsetting to see anyone committing violence,” he said.

Tinius said he didn’t know the gunman and that the shooting appeared to be random.

A woman who answered the phone at the West Freeway Church of Christ told the AP she could not answer any questions and that she was told to direct inquiries to authorities.

WFAA, a Dallas-based TV station, reported that the church live-streamed the service on YouTube and that the video showed a man wearing a long coat produce a rifle or a shotgun which he fired twice before someone shot back. Some members of the congregation ducked behind pews while others with handguns rushed the gunman, WFAA said. It said church members can be heard screaming and crying.

The AP hasn’t seen the video, which is marked as private on the video-sharing website.

Trusty said she was told by a supervisor at the scene that one of the people who died was the shooter. In an interview with Dallas TV station KTVT, Mike Drivdahl, the spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said he believes the gunman was among the three who were shot. White Settlement police have not responded to AP requests for comment.

Two people with minor injuries were treated at the scene, Trusty said.

Gov. Greg Abbott asked the state to pray for the victims, their loved ones and the community of White Settlement, about 8 miles (12 kilometres) west of Fort Worth.

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Abbott said in a tweeted statement.

It is not the first deadly shooting to take place at a church in Texas. In November 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire on the congregation at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing more than two dozen worshippers, before taking his own life.

ALSO READ: 5 stabbed at New York rabbi’s house on Hannukah; suspect in custody

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Charges recommended after seizure of moose meat in North Okanagan
Next story
Service Canada told key to improving use, ease of online services is human touch

Just Posted

Fire forces parents and children from their homes

A total of 12 people were displaced by damage from fire

UPDATE: Firefighters return to battle hot spot in West Kelowna structure fire

Yesterday, West Kelowna firefighters battled a blaze at Burnco Rock Products Ltd for over six hours

VIDEO: Surveillance footage from Osoyoos pub shows aftermath of assault

RCMP say this was an isolated incident between the parties and there is no threat to the public

MP Tracy Gray talks about her first month between Kelowna and Ottawa

‘I’m just getting really familiar with all the processes,’ said Gray

Drag show to usher in New Year with love and inclusivity in Kelowna

Fruitcake: NYE will showcase four Kelowna-based drag queens and two DJs

Black Press Media’s best photos of 2019

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

Fundraiser dinners to support Okanagan boy fighting cancer

9-year-old Wills Hodgkinson is back at B.C. Children’s Hospital after being cancer-free for a year

Charges recommended after seizure of moose meat in North Okanagan

The Conservation Officers Service confiscated cut and wrapped moose meat.

B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Not only is name calling juvenile, it is unproductive

Snow or freezing drizzle expected for Sunday in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Roadways are slick in some parts of the region as temperatures hover around freezing.

Canadians with health issues face difficulty finding affordable life insurance

There’s a trend of people needing insurance for a longer period

Ten-year-old B.C. girl dies after medical emergency on flight

The coroner says an investigation is underway to confirm the cause of her death.

COLUMN: Watching my language as English changes

Words and writing styles have been evolving over the years

Markstrom makes 49 saves as Canucks edge Kings 3-2

Pettersson nets game-winner for Vancouver

Most Read