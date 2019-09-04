2 detained by Vernon RCMP for ‘very real’ looking paintball gun

Two men were detained, issued a verbal warning for paintball gun, weapons complaint

Two men were detained for a short time Tuesday afternoon as Vernon RCMP responded to investigate a weapons complaint.

A heavy police presence was seen around 32nd Street and 25th Avenue and traffic was crawling down Hospital Hill just after noon on Sept. 3.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a call from a concerned resident reporting a man was in possession of what appeared to be a long gun or rifle in a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 97 near Lake Country.

READ MORE: Police incident: Traffic at a crawl outside Vernon hospital

“The complaint elicited a full precautionary police response, resulting in multiple frontline officers responding and locating the vehicle near Polson Park in Vernon,” the RCMP statement said.

Two individuals detained were co-operative with police and arrested with no incident.

Turns out, it was a paintball gun.

“RCMP take all firearm complaints seriously, given the potential threat to public and police safety,” Const. Kelly Brett said. “Our officers treat every weapon or firearm as real until proven they are not.”

The two individuals were issued a verbal warning and were released from custody.

The vehicle, however, was impounded under the Motor Vehicle Act for mechanical inspection.

“It is incredibly important for people to realize that airsoft or paintball weapons can look and feel very real and pose a great risk to those who have them in their possession when not in a controlled environment,” Const. Brett said.

READ MORE: Tractor on fire in Enderby

READ MORE: Car accident slows traffic on Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Road

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New viruses discovered in endangered wild Pacific salmon populations in B.C.

Just Posted

55+ BC Games ready to take over Kelowna

The games run from Sept. 10 to 14

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

UBC Okanagan Heat player tagged as league’s 3rd star of the week

Forward Corbin Beauchemin earned the Canada West accolade after week two of the season

Details of arrest revealed in triple-murder case involving Kelowna dad

Jacob Forman appeared in B.C. Supreme Court this week and pleaded not guilty the three charges

Big White bikers wrapped the globe 1.5 times this summer

Warm weather is drawing to a close and Big White is looking back on its most successful summer yet

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Crews tackling multiple “spot-sized” fires near Princeton, Merritt

Spot-sized wildfires measure less than 0.01 hectares or 10 x 10 meters

South Okanagan crews battling multiple wildfires from lightning strikes

Most of the fires are listed as spot-sized, meaning less than 0.01 hectares in size or 10 x 10 meters

COLUMN: ‘Only one green in the crayon box’

Discovering the Japanese concept of Shinrin-yoku or ‘Forest Bathing’

Spark Joy: 2 questions to ask before you tidy your home

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Vernon drive-thru customers held at gunpoint

34-year-old Vernon man could face up to 15 counts of firearm related charges

Most Read