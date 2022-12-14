(Brendan Shykora/ Vernon Morning Star)

(Brendan Shykora/ Vernon Morning Star)

2 dogs dead, owners in hospital after house fire in Vernon

Star Road remains closed as the investigation continues

Two dogs died in a house fire on Star Road in Vernon.

Fire chief Bill Wacey also said that the homeowners have been taken to hospital.

He said that the house was filled with smoke when fire crews arrived on the scene.

He said that firefighters dragged the two large dogs out of the residence and attempted to resuscitate them with CPR and oxygen, but it was unsuccessful.

He said that the house suffered extensive smoke damage.

Fire, ambulance and police were dispatched to the house fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

The blaze has been extinguished but Star Rd. remains closed as RCMP continues to investigate the fire.

Vernon Morning Star has a reporter on the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fireVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Traffic slowed to a crawl after rush hour crash between Vernon and Kelowna
Next story
‘He is fishing in the sky with dad’: Kelowna Apple Bowl crash victim identified

Just Posted

(Marcus Audette/Facebook)
‘He is fishing in the sky with dad’: Kelowna Apple Bowl crash victim identified

(Evelyn Harding/Facebook)
Traffic slowed to a crawl after rush hour crash between Vernon and Kelowna

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna mayor urges need for more housing as council cancels carriage house

Daytime temperatures in the Okanagan will reach highs of -7 C starting on Friday, Dec. 16, according to Environment Canada. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Coldest weather still to come and ‘pretty good’ chance of white Christmas in Okanagan

Pop-up banner image