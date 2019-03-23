Witnesses reported seeing the woman smoking at a site where a brush fire started along Dallas Road on Saturday (Keri Coles/News staff)

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

After a busy week that included two small fires sparked by cigarette butts, the Victoria Fire Department is reminding people to use common sense.

“It’s not very glamourous messaging, we’re just wanting to make sure people are aware of the improper disposal of smoking materials, and that they’re taking the time and due diligence to make sure the smoking materials are sufficiently extinguished,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Atkinson.

READ MORE:Cigarette causes early morning deck fire in Victoria

This week a brush fire along Dallas Road on Saturday, and a deck fire on Kings Road on Thursday were both caused by lit cigarettes.

While the two fires were minor, Atkinson said the same habit could cause bigger problems in dry summer months.

READ MORE:Woman admits to accidentally starting Dallas Road brush fire

“I think as we transition to warm months this will become more and more of a focus,” he said. “These past incidents demonstrate the potential damage that could happen.”

Atkinson noted that while over the years the number of cigarette-related fires have dropped, the Victoria Fire Department still attends several incidents a year due to smoking materials.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: goodbye sun, hello rain
Next story
UPDATE: Destructive blaze in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Car crash nearly sends car over embankment in West Kelowna

RCMP search for driver of alleged stolen vehicle that caused crash

Rock slide forces rural Keremeos residents to leave their homes

Witness describes boulders bigger than her car

UPDATE: Destructive blaze in West Kelowna

A unit of a condo complex is on fire in West Kelowna

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: goodbye sun, hello rain

Environement Canada forcasts clouds and rain for the weekend and beyond

Okanagan College to develop wellness strategy for drug use

The Kelowna campus has 28 employees trained in the use of naloxone.

B.C. researcher says device mimics parent’s touch to help babies cope with pain

Calmer device is a rectangular platform that replaces a mattress inside an incubator

Tofino’s housing crisis causing some to seek shelter at the local hospital

Tofino’s housing crisis is pushing the town’s ‘hidden homeless’ population into the forefront.

Sentencing judge in Broncos crash calls for carnage on highways to end

Judge Inez Cardinal sentenced Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to eight years

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

Wildlife activists slam B.C. business, clubs for ‘wolf-whacking’ contests

Chilcotin Guns, Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club and West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club under fire

‘Families torn apart:’ Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash gets 8-year sentence

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Pet Planet picks up Okanagan’s cannabis for pets

True Leaf Medicine International expands retail distribution to 3,500 stores worldwide

AquaVan comes to Okanagan Science Centre

200-litre mobile touch tank allows you to get up-close with marine invertebrates

Army of support behind Black Press saleswoman battling cancer

GoFundMe helps empower Sue Folliott’s fight

Most Read