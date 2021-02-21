2 injured after reported stabbing in Kelowna neighbourhood

Two men were put in two separate ambulances after the reported stabbing on Seratoga Road

Two men were loaded into two separate ambulances after a reported stabbing on Seratoga Road Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez Kelowna Capital News)

Two men were seen being loaded into two separate ambulances after a reported stabbing in Kelowna’s Ellison neighbourhood on Sunday, Feb. 21.

A large police presence took over Seratoga Road around 2:30 p.m., and a home was cordoned off with police tape.

Witnesses and fire crews on scene say an alleged stabbing caused the response. Witnesses report one man was resisting arrest, and he was taken to an ambulance with severe “road rash” caused as police attempted to arrest him.

Two injured and taken away in an ambulance and police tape surrounds a home on Seratoga Road in Kelowna Sunday afternoon. (Michael Rodriguez Kelowna Capital News)

The two ambulances have since left with the reported suspect and victim. The incident appears to have taken place inside a home on Seratoga Road.

Officers on scene would not comment on the situation, only saying the investigation is ongoing. The Capital News has requested further information from the Kelowna RCMP.

Ellison Fire Crews on scene tell me it's for a reported stabbing. Two men being loaded into separate ambulances on stretchers. https://t.co/F9vY8D4grP — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) February 21, 2021

