2 injured after reported stabbing in Kelowna neighbourhood

Two men were put in two separate ambulances after the reported stabbing on Seratoga Road

Two men were seen being loaded into two separate ambulances after a reported stabbing in Kelowna’s Ellison neighbourhood on Sunday, Feb. 21.

A large police presence took over Seratoga Road around 2:30 p.m., and a home was cordoned off with police tape.

Witnesses and fire crews on scene say an alleged stabbing caused the response. Witnesses report one man was resisting arrest, and he was taken to an ambulance with severe “road rash” caused as police attempted to arrest him.

The two ambulances have since left with the reported suspect and victim. The incident appears to have taken place inside a home on Seratoga Road.

Officers on scene would not comment on the situation, only saying the investigation is ongoing. The Capital News has requested further information from the Kelowna RCMP.

More to come.

Two men were loaded into two separate ambulances after a reported stabbing on Seratoga Road Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez Kelowna Capital News)
