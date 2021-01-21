900-McCurdy Road. (Google)

2 men arrested after break in at Rutland rec centre

RCMP arrested two Kelowna men early Thursday morning

Possibly looking for a late-night workout two men allegedly broke into a recreation centre in Rutland.

The incident unfolded about 3:30 a.m., Thursday, after an alarm went off at the centre located in the 900-block of McCurdy Road.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered the building had been broken into.

Police patrolled the area and located the suspects a short time later.

A 38-year old Kelowna man and a 50-year-old Kelowna man have been arrested in regards to this incident. Both have been released from custody on conditions for a future court date, while the investigation continues.

RCMP

