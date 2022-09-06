Officials says Eric Sabbadin, left, and Michael Gardner are unlawfully at large. (RCMP handout)

Officials says Eric Sabbadin, left, and Michael Gardner are unlawfully at large. (RCMP handout)

2 men wanted after failing to return to B.C. psychiatric hospital

Michael Gardner and Eric Sabbadin did not report to Coquitlam facility Sunday

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for a pair of men who failed to return to a Lower Mainland psychiatric hospital Sunday night.

Coquitlam RCMP say 21-year-old Eric Sabbadin failed to return to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam on Sunday evening.

He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven, weighing 152 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants and white shoes.

They are asking anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts to call police.

The Forensic Psychiatric Hospital also reported 39-year-old Michael Gardner as overdue on Sunday evening.

He is described as Caucasian, six-feet tall, weighing 344 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants, grey shoes, glasses and a black backpack.

Authorities say both men may behave in a way that could present a risk to themselves or others.

They are asking anyone who sees them or has information on their whereabouts to call police.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ex-Mountie says hunt for stabbing suspect complicated by vast open space of Prairies
Next story
Routine traffic stop in Kelowna turns up wanted violent offender

Just Posted

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Drivers to stop collecting fares in Kelowna Regional Transit dispute

Kelowna RCMP Constable Mike Della-Paolera engages with some kids ahead of the first day of school at Springvalley Elementary on Tuesday morning (Sept. 6) (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
School zone times extended, safety a priority as students return to class in Kelowna

Baby Neil from Lake Country won the B.C. baby photo contest for August 2022 (The Baby Contest)
Lake Country mom on cloud nine as son wins monthly B.C. baby photo contest

Rusty Ensign has declared his intention to run for West Kelowna council. (Photo contributed/Rusty Ensign)
Familiar face running for West Kelowna council