(BC Wildfire)

(BC Wildfire)

2 more wildfires spark near Kamloops

BC Wildfire is reporting two small blazes near Kamloops

BC Wildfire is reporting two more blazes have sparked near Kamloops.

One fire started Monday evening near Paul Lake Road, east of Highway 5. The blaze is 0.01 hectares in size.

There are currently three personnel on site who will remain until midnight. There was a helicopter that was bucketing on the fire earlier, but it has since left.

The other fire is just south of McLure, west of Highway 5, in the Jamieson Creek area. It’s unclear how large this wildfire is.

The cause of both blazes is undetermined.

BC Wildfire is also on scene of a 100-hectare blaze near Red Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake.

There is 27 BC Wildfire personnel responding to that incident.

READ MORE: Helicopter douses small blaze off Highway 97C near West Kelowna

READ MORE: Fire above Peachland now under control

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfireKamloops

Previous story
Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 100 hectares

Just Posted

BC Wildfire
Helicopter douses small blaze off Highway 97C near West Kelowna

Chris Bryson/Facebook Chris Bryson/Facebook Chris Bryson/Facebook
Fire above Peachland now under control

An e-scooter parked in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press file)
Kelowna council slashes e-scooter fleet size

(Pixabay Image)
‘Lay low and let this pass’: Okanagan Sunday temperatures beat records again