Penticton City Hall. (Western News - File)

Penticton City Hall. (Western News - File)

2 Penticton councillors attend economic conference in Idaho

Disaster response, workforce housing among issues discussed at cross-border forum this week

A pair of Penticton city councillors were among the more than 500 elected officials and industry leaders from across North America to attend an annual economics forum south of the border this week.

Deputy Mayor Helena Konanz and Coun. Isaac Gilbert represented Penticton at the 32nd annual Pacific Northwest Economic Region (PNWER) in Boise, Idaho from July 16 to 20.

The event brings together state and provincial legislators, as well as government and industry leaders, to discuss the challenges that face the region.

“This was a tremendous opportunity to hear from and share with other elected officials who are facing similar challenges,” Konanz said.

“We see that natural disasters are becoming more frequent, so what are the steps we can take to mitigate the dangers? We discussed the need to create workforce housing and how we must collaborate on issues like quagga mussels that threaten our lakes. We want to deliver the best for Penticton and this was a chance to find ways to improve services to residents.”

City officials say the estimated total cost of the trip was $7,500.

The week-long forum welcomed politicians from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Montana.

READ MORE: Penticton city councillors want 2nd look at downtown bike lane design

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Driver extricated after car lands at racetrack north of Vernon
Next story
Premier drives up with $270 million for new clean energy automotive centre

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP display a board of images of 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton, his sister eight-year-old Aurora, their mother Verity and the vehicle they’re believed to be in. Police provided updated surveillance images of the vehicle and Verity being spotted leaving a grocery story in Kamloops on July 15. (Lauren Collins)
TIMELINE: Amber Alert enters day 4 for missing B.C. children

(Valhalla Helicopters/Facebook)
Fundraiser started for helicopter pilot killed in Alberta wildfire crash

(Tracey Atherfold/Submitted)
Man arrested after community comes together to stop Kelowna bush blaze

Brendan Kyle Latimer. (RCMP/Submitted)
Repeat violent offender wanted in Kelowna