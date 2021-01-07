(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Police are looking for a male suspect after a man and woman were fatally stabbed outside of Creston on Wednesday evening, Jan. 6.

Creston Mounties and first responders were called to the Highway 3 pullout near the Summit Creek Bridge for reports of a man and a woman in need of immediate medical assistance at 7 p.m.

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Kelowna’s RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit believe a male suspect fled in a vehicle associated with one of the victims. That vehicle has since been found in Salmo, but the suspect remains at large.

“Investigators have reason to believe the suspect and the victims were known to one another,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, the unit commander of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘A historic time’: 18 remote First Nations communities in B.C. get COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
Individual at Rutland school tests postive for COVID-19

Just Posted

A student is pictured wearing a mask in a school bus, on his first day back-to-school. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Individual at Rutland school tests postive for COVID-19

School District 23 said students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care

(Pixabay)
Sexual violence at home during pandemic skyrockets, say Kelowna experts

During January, Sexual Assault Awareness Month events are going virtual

This historic moment is of a 1953 family photo shared by Donna Hagel-Eathorne to the Facebook page Old Kelowna. Pictured are her dad Jim and his brother Peter in front of their business - the Hagel Brothers Garage. In the background to the left is the popular Shady Rest fish and chip shop that still stands today.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

The Hagel Brothers Garage circa 1953

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
‘We are making a stand’: Kelowna church will continue to gather, despite RCMP fine

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Zoom gatherings, such as this event by the Penticton Tune-Agers, became common during 2020. This was one of many changes to come during an unprecedented year. (Penticton Tune-Agers - YouTube)
COLUMN: Our world will not go back to normal in 2021

Attempting a return to pre-pandemic conditions would be nearly impossible

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

A tiny home stolen from a Fraser Canyon property south of Boston Bar has been recovered 100 kilometres north in Lillooet. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Tiny home stolen off property near Lower Mainland found 1 week later in Lillooet

Theives used U-Haul truck to steal tiny home, riding lawnmower and more from property south of Boston Bar

A sign at the entrance to Ty-Histanis asks visitors to stay out of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Westerly file photo)
‘A historic time’: 18 remote First Nations communities in B.C. get COVID-19 vaccine

25,000 doses delivered in first wave

People gather on Jan. 10, 2020, at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg for a vigil organized by the University of Manitoba Iranian Students Association (UMISA) for the Winnipeg victims killed in a plane crash in Iran. Victims from left to right are: Forough Khadem, Bahareh Hajesfandiari (41) Anisa Sadeghi (10) and Mohammad Sadeghi, Amir Hossein Ghorbani (21), Farzaneh Naderi (38) and Noojan Sadr (11), Amirhossien Ghasemi (32), Farhad Niknam (44), and Mojgan Daneshmand, Pedram Mousavi, Daria Mousavi (14) and Dorina Mousavi (9). THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Out of this mess:’ A look at some of the lives lost in the downing of Flight PS752

There were at least 55 Canadians on board and more than 100 passengers had ties to Canada

DC National Guard stands outside a mostly quiet Capitol, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, as workers place security fencing in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo
In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump’s exit

Overnight Congress ultimately certified Joe Biden as U.S. president-elect

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain on Dec. 28, 2020. (Screenshot)
Friend or Foe: Raven steals personal belongings from skier’s backpack at Cypress Mountain

‘It was almost like an inspection. He went to check a couple bags’

Most Read