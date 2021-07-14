Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail twice within 24 hours on July 13 and 14. (COSAR/Instagram)

2 rescues in 2 days on Kettle Valley Rail Trail

Two mountain bikers were injured

Kelowna emergency crews were called to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail twice in the last 24 hours to assist with a rescue.

First, on Tuesday, a mountain biker injured their upper arm after falling on the trail around noon.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was called in to assist and managed to stabilize the biker and transported them by an all-terrain utility vehicle to a waiting ambulance. The biker was then taken to hospital.

Then on Wednesday, another mountain biker was injured on the trail just off June Springs Road about 1:30 p.m.

Emergency crews managed to reach the biker about half an hour after the 911 call was made. The biker was transported to an ambulance and taken to hospital.

It’s unclear what sort of injury they sustained.

READ MORE: Here’s what we know about the five men killed in Kelowna crane collapse

