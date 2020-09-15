2 schools in Barriere, B.C., under hold and secure as police probe phoned-in threats

A message from SD73 states the students are being held inside for lunch

UPDATE: An email from the Barriere Secondary principal, Angela Stott, sent out this afternoon to parents states the phone threats to the school have been deemed “not credible at this time” by Barriere RCMP.

Barriere RCMP, along with specialized units, conducted a thorough investigation into the threats, securing the school.

“We value the cooperation of our staff, students and families as our primary goal is the safety of our school community,” wrote Stott.

— — — — — — — — —

Two schools in northern B.C. are on a hold and secure after receiving phoned-in threats Tuesday morning, according to police.

Sgt. Grant Simpson with the Clearwater RCMP confirmed that two alleged threats were phoned in to the Barriere Secondary School at about 10:40 a.m. Due to its proximity to the high school, Barriere Elementary is also on a hold and secure.

No one is allowed in or out of the building, and members of the Barriere and Clearwater RCMP detachments are currently securing the school.

A message to parents was sent out by School District 73 at 12:30 p.m.

Students are being held inside but have access to services within the school. Students will be held inside for lunch and will resume classes until regular dismissal, according to Trish Smilie and Bill Hamblett, SD73 assistant superintendents.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Primary care network coming to Central Okanagan
Next story
Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

Just Posted

Motorcyclist collides with truck at Clifton Road and Lambert Avenue intersection in Kelowna

The motorcyclist was taken to the Kelowna General Hospital to be treated for injuries

Primary care network coming to Central Okanagan

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Kelowna Myeloma March doubles fundraising goal

The fifth annual event took place virtually due to COVID-19 concerns

United Way Southern Interior child safety program expands

Families in need to receive car seats and baby care packages

Kelowna council quashes plans for short-term rentals at massive Leon Ave. development

Developer seeking amendment for 198 short-term rentals in proposed building turned down

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Summerland administrator steps down

Anthony Haddad to finish role with municipality on Nov. 10

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holding steady despite COVID-19 pandemic

Virtual meetings continue, but office and staff remain busy

Most Read