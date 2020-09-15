2 schools in Barriere, B.C., under hold and secure as police probe phoned-in threats

A message from SD73 states the students are being held inside for lunch

UPDATE: An email from the Barriere Secondary principal, Angela Stott, sent out this afternoon to parents states the phone threats to the school have been deemed “not credible at this time” by Barriere RCMP.

Barriere RCMP, along with specialized units, conducted a thorough investigation into the threats, securing the school.

“We value the cooperation of our staff, students and families as our primary goal is the safety of our school community,” wrote Stott.

Two schools in northern B.C. are on a hold and secure after receiving phoned-in threats Tuesday morning, according to police.

Sgt. Grant Simpson with the Clearwater RCMP confirmed that two alleged threats were phoned in to the Barriere Secondary School at about 10:40 a.m. Due to its proximity to the high school, Barriere Elementary is also on a hold and secure.

No one is allowed in or out of the building, and members of the Barriere and Clearwater RCMP detachments are currently securing the school.

A message to parents was sent out by School District 73 at 12:30 p.m.

Students are being held inside but have access to services within the school. Students will be held inside for lunch and will resume classes until regular dismissal, according to Trish Smilie and Bill Hamblett, SD73 assistant superintendents.

