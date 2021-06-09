Two people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Glenmore Drive and Mountain Avenue in Kelowna on June 9. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)

2 sent to hospital following head-on collision in Kelowna

The collision occurred on Glenmore Drive and Mountain Avenue

Two people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Glenmore Drive and Mountain Avenue in Kelowna on Wednesday (June 9).

The incident occurred near the Circle K. According to one witness, a dark blue Mazda sports car was weaving in and out of traffic and allegedly ran a red light before crashing head-on to another vehicle, causing severe damages to the vehicle’s front-end. The latter was turning left onto Mountain Avenue when the Mazda, heading southbound, struck them.

A resident named Trent has been living in the area since 1997 and said collisions occur at the intersection all the time, and is worried because school children are always walking around.

“They need to do something here to slow down the traffic or reduce the speed limit,” he said. “There’s road racing and speeding going on at all times of day here on Glenmore Drive.”

The westside of Glenmore Road has been blocked off and traffic has been diverted westbound down Mountain Avenue.

