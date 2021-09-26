RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

2 students dead after early-morning collision at UBC

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene

Two University of B.C. students are dead after a car veered off the road and collided with the pedestrians in the early hours of Sunday (Sept. 26) morning.

In a news release, University RCMP said a preliminary analysis has determined that the driver of the car veered off the side of North West Marine Drive between Agronomy Road and Stadium Road just before 1:45 a.m. The vehicle hit two students, both 18 years old, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said that driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested at the scene. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and then released to appear in court at a later date.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service investigation is ongoing and North West Marine Drive between Agronomy Road and Stadium Road is expected to remain closed for several more hours.

Alcohol, drugs and speed have not yet been ruled out as factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage is asked to call University RCMP at 604-224-1322..

collisionUBC

