The Keremeos and District Volunteer Fire Department fire house in Keremeos. (Keremeos Review FILE)

2 vehicle rollovers on Highway 3A in Keremeos in less than a week

In both cases drivers had to be cut free of their vehicles

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department was called to rescue two different drivers in one week on Highway 3A.

One crash, on July 27, partially closed the highway near Barcello Road between Olalla and Keremeos.

That vehicle had rolled over and onto its side, trapping the driver inside. Firefighters were forced to cut their way into the vehicle to get the driver safely out.

The road was cut down to one lane for about an hour, according to Keremeos Fire Chief Jordy Bosscha.

It was the second crash within a week that required firefighters to extract the driver, following another further north on Highway 3A.

The earlier crash also involved a vehicle that had rolled over, with it flipped over by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

In both cases the drivers were injured, however, the extent and seriousness of their injuries are not known.

