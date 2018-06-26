Delta, Kelowna and Langley had the least amount of municipal red tape for businesses to overcome. (Surrey Now-Leader file)

20 B.C. cities ranked on ‘red tape’ when starting a business

Delta, Kelowna, Langley get top marks, Canadian Federation of Independent Business says

Want to run a small business? Try Kelowna, Delta or Langley, where the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses says business owners experience the least amount of municipal red tape.

The report, released Tuesday, measured the amount of red tape in Metro Vancouver, Prince George, Kelowna and Victoria by comparing three factors: how easy it was to access information, how good the information was and the quality of the regulatory framework.

Members of the federation posed as “would-be entrepreneurs” when reaching out to each city, then gave each municipality a score out of 100.

Prince George and Surrey both received top marks for access to information, while Kelowna received the top mark for its regulatory framework.

READ MORE: Surrey businesses surveyed about government red tape

The federation highlighted having online service accounts that allowed businesses to submit inquiries, applications and get feedback as key to cutting through the red tape.

Having city-specific resources, such as Kelowna’s economic development commission, was rated higher than simply directing businesses to third-party organizations like WorkBC or boards of trade.

In contrast, having mobile, non-city specific business licence that allow businesses to operate in several communities without applying in each one was considered “very helpful.”

20 B.C. cities ranked on 'red tape' when starting a business

Delta, Kelowna, Langley get top marks, Canadian Federation of Independent Business says

