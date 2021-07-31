(Pixabay photo)

2021 Okanagan Comedy Festival coming to Kelowna in August

The lineup features seven comedians from across Canada

The 2021 Okanagan Comedy Festival is back in Kelowna on Aug. 27 and 28.

The festival, hosted at the Kelowna Actors Studio, features a lineup of seven comedians from across Canada.

The festival’s opening night consists of two acts: Paul Myerhaug and Ivan Decker.

Five comedians are scheduled for the final night: Yumi Nagashima, Graham Clark, Lars Callieou, Tim Nutt and Erica Sigurdson.

Ticket prices are listed at $20, with all sales being final. The Friday show begins at 7:30 p.m., while the first set of acts on Saturday begins at 7 p.m., followed by 10 p.m. for the remaining three comedians. Doors open one hour before showtimes. All acts are subject to provincial health orders.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

