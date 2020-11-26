COVID-19 signage outside the Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

COVID-19 signage outside the Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

UPDATE: 22 COVID cases in 14 days in Revelstoke

Interior Health is calling the increasing number of cases a community cluster

In the past 14 days there have been 22 COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke, with 12 cases reported on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

“Social gatherings appear to be responsible for some of these transmissions,” said Interior Health in a news release.

No exposures have been identified in Revelstoke school settings at this point. Students can continue to go to school.

If there is a case, school administration will be alerted and appropriate steps taken to communicate with parents and ensure the safety of our school population. IH will report school cases on our public website news.interiorhealth.ca/news/school-exposures/

All identified active cases are required to self-isolate and public health continues to follow-up directly with all close contacts to offer guidance and support.

Interior Health will monitor this cluster for additional cases.

Prior to Nov. 1, there only three Revelstoke residents had tested positive since January, according to monthly data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

READ MORE: No October COVID-19 cases for Revelstoke residents

Last week, the Taco Club, as well as the Craft Bierhaus, closed due to exposure and possible exposure to the virus. Several other food establishments followed suit in order to be cautious.

Since Monday, Nov. 23, three more businesses have closed their doors, announcing that staff members had tested positive: Ray’s Butcher Shop, Monashee Distillery and La Baguette.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Three more Revelstoke businesses close due to COVID-19 exposure

Yesterday, Nov. 25, saw 13 COVID related deaths, the most so far in B.C. in one day. Across the province there were 738 new cases, 70 were in Interior Health.

The Revelstoke Review has requested local COVID-19 numbers from Interior Health prior to this, however, unlike other provinces such as Alberta, B.C. is only releasing case numbers once a month unless there is a cluster or outbreak. On Nov. 21 Interior Health said there were no clusters or outbreaks in Revelstoke.

READ MORE: No COVID-19 outbreak or cluster in Revelstoke: Interior Health

When there is a number of connected cases in a workplace or community, it’s categorized as a cluster. By comparison, an outbreak involves multiple cases and evidence of ongoing exposures and risks, such as the outbreak declared at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna in September.

The decision to declare an outbreak lies with medical health officers and is based on their assessment of ongoing risk and how best to contain cases.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna church service

Testing is by appointment only and is not recommended for those who do not have symptoms.

You can book online at interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php or by phone at 1-877-740-7747.

 

