(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

23-year-old Kelowna woman dies in Banff crash

Three other passengers, all from Kelowna, transported to hospital with minor injuries

A 23-year-old Kelowna woman is dead following a rollover collision in Banff.

Banff RCMP and fire crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 1 near Banff on Wednesday Jan. 27.

A westbound vehicle lost control and rolled, landing between the highway and an exit.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene and three other passengers — one female youth, an adult male and adult female, all from Kelowna — were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision remains under RCMP investigation.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Vernon pharmacist accused of manslaughter had licence suspended
Next story
Assessment completed for proposed Summerland recreation and health centre

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
23-year-old Kelowna woman dies in Banff crash

Three other passengers, all from Kelowna, transported to hospital with minor injuries

COVID-19 cases reported from Jan. 17 to 23. (BCCDC map)
Central Okanagan records lowest weekly COVID-19 case count in months

Between Jan. 17 and 23, the Central Okanagan saw 65 confirmed cases of the virus

Dorito stretching out. Facebook
Okanagan animal rescue highlights adoption heroes

AlleyCats Alliance was having trouble adopting feral felines

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

David Short ended up losing everything after a fall rendered him unable to work, or pay his bills. His saving grace? Cooking. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Untold: How cooking helped a Kelowna man stay off the streets

David Short spent over a year on the street after suffering a seizure

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

A charity fishing derby targeting rainbow trout is being planned for both Shuswap and Okanagan Lake in April. (File photo)
Charity fishing derby planned for Okangan and Shuswap Lake

Money raised from the derby will benefit BC Children’s Hospital.

A stolen sport utility vehicle was found rolled on its roof in an orchard of Prairie Valley Road in Summerland. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Stolen vehicle found in Summerland orchard

Fake license plates had been used on vehicle

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

A new recreation and health centre has been proposed for Summerland. (Black Press file photo)
Assessment completed for proposed Summerland recreation and health centre

Proposal comes with price tag of $55.4 million

A man wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they walk past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver Wednesday, November 18, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Weekly COVID-19 cases continue decline in South Okanagan

Cases in Penticton have been on the decline since the New Year

Members of the Okanagan Indian Band can vote on a referendum that will decide whether to designate Duck Lake reserve lands for the purpose of building a business park. Voting is open to band members only until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (OKIB image)
Okanagan Indian Band referendum on future of Duck Lake land underway

Members can vote until 8 p.m. Thursday to designate reserve lands for a 52-acre business park

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read