No winner was declared in Tuesday's $70-million Lotto Max draw. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)

$500K win for Lotto Max ticketholder in Vernon

$500,000 prize to be shared with PlayNow.com winner

While no one won the $70-million prize in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw, one lucky Vernonite is $500,000 richer.

The local winner’s lucky numbers are: 20 23 28 29 38 45 46.

The $1M prize is to be split with the lucky winner and another from PlayNow.com.

Twenty-eight of the 50 $1-million Maxmillion prizes were won in last night’s record-breaking draw that had a total of $117 million up for grabs.

The majority were sold in Ontario, with 14 winning tickets. Another six were sold in the Prairies, five in Quebec, two in British Columbia and one in the Atlantic provinces.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 11 will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each once again up for grabs.

– with Canadian Press files

Editor’s note: the story has been updated to correct prize amount.

