$26,000 raised for youth programs at Kelowna lawn bowling event

On the Lawn was held throughout the summer to support Elevation Outdoors

Young Kelowna professionals came together this month to lawn bowl for a good cause.

For three consecutive Thursday evenings concluding Aug. 9, 26 teams of four bowled it out for prizes, fun, friendly bragging rights, and most importantly, to raise funds for a charity that enhances the lives of underprivileged youth through a wide offering of outdoor sports and activities, according to a news release.

This year’s On The Lawn, the fourth annual, featured some new additions like live music on the final night as well as the return of popular break activities like the toonie toss. Once the dust had settled and the final bowls are taken, a cheque for more than $26,000 was presented to Mike Greer, executive director of Elevation Outdoors.

“Over the past four years, through our amazing participants and sponsors, On The Lawn powered by BDO has raised and donated over $75,000 to Elevation Outdoors to assist them in delivering their outdoor activities programs in our community,” said Daylin Mantyka, the event’s founder.

READ MORE: Kelowna professionals to lawn bowl for a good cause

“Every year this event surprises us, from seeing the event sell out in less than a week, to having the teams and sponsors show us such amazing support; it truly continues to amaze us. The impact On The Lawn has had over the past 4 years is felt in all areas of our organization and has really helped us increase our impact. BDO came on board in year one and has been incredible with their support as the event has grown into one of the best summer events Kelowna has to offer. We cannot thank everyone who took part enough for their support as we work to get more of our communities youth outside and active,” Greer said.

This year’s event sold out very quickly, and organizers will look for the same community commitment next summer when the fifth annual event returns to the Kelowna Lawn Bowling Club at City Park, the release said.


