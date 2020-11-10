Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

27 new cases of COVID-19 overnight in Interior Health

A total of 146 cases are active and one person is currently hospitalized with the virus

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, the health authority announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

This brings the region’s total case-count since the beginning of the pandemic to 925.

A total of 146 cases are active and one person is currently hospitalized with the virus.

One new case has been reported for the outbreak at a construction site at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, bringing the total to eight cases.

Following regional restrictions over the weekend in Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health, IH today discouraged residents in the area to avoid non-essential travel to those and other problem areas.

READ MORE: Interior Health discourages non-essential travel following spike in COVID-19 cases

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital construction site

With Remembrance Day tomorrow (Nov. 11), IH urges people to commemorate virtually this year.

“As cases of COVID-19 increase throughout the province and region, please do not proceed with social events planned after your Nov. 11 commemorations tomorrow,” said IH medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema.

“Small outdoor ceremonies with limited participation that follow the provincial health officer requirements have been permitted in some cases, however in general we urge everyone to please stay home, stay safe, and protect our vulnerable seniors, veterans and service personnel.”

Across the province, health officials reported 525 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday.

The number of people in hospital provincewide is up to 142, with 46 in intensive care, and three more people have died for a total of 284 since the pandemic began.

READ MORE: B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Coronavirus

