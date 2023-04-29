27 properties on evacuation alert due to Lost Valley wildfire in South Cariboo

Burning roughly 40 hectares large and deemed out of control

Twenty-seven properties are under an evacuation alert in the South Cariboo, due to the burning Lost Valley wildfire.

The alert impacts residents of Electoral Area “E”, or Bonaparte Plateau and was issued at 8 p.m. Saturday (April 29).

The fire, located south of Lost Valley Road, is an estimated 40 hectares in size and considered out of control.

BC Wildfire Service says ground crews and air support are battling the blaze.

The TNRD Emergency Operations Centre has issued an Evacuation Alert for an area northeast of Pressy Lake in Electoral Area "E" (Bonaparte Plateau), due to the Lost Valley Wildfire. More information: https://t.co/B1Bi5jBDmQ #bcwildfire pic.twitter.com/JgblSDryHY — TNRD (@TNRD) April 30, 2023

