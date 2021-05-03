Black Press File Photo

3 arrested after shots allegedly fired in Peachland home

The incident took place on April 30 in the 200-block of Highway 97 South

Three people are in custody after West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at a home in Peachland.

Just before 1:30 p.m., April 30, police were alerted to an assault with a weapon at a residence in the 7200-block of Highway 97 South in Peachland.

According to Const. Solana Paré, a firearm was discharged during the assault and three suspects took off in a red pickup truck.

Mounties contained the area and safely brought all the occupants out of the residence. One man was treated at the scene by Emergency Health Services for minor injuries.

“Luckily, no one at the residence was injured due to the discharge of the firearm,” said Const. Paré.

The three suspects and the pickup truck were soon located behind a business in Peachland with the assistance of Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Air Services and West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section.

All three were taken into custody without incident and the vehicle was seized pending further investigation.

Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, RCMP is not releasing any further information at this time.

