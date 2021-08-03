Kamloops RCMP photo.

Kamloops RCMP photo.

3 arrested following robbery and van fire in Kamloops

A van was discovered in flames in Riverside Park on Tuesday morning

Three people are in police custody after allegedly robbing a business in Kamloops and then reportedly setting a van on fire in Riverside Park.

The incident unfolded Tuesday morning, about 10:40 a.m. when police responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 1300-block of Battle Street.

Officers were given the description of a suspect vehicle, a blue van that had earlier been reported stolen.

According to Const. Crystal Evelyn, the van hit multiple vehicles while fleeing the scene.

Shortly after, the vehicle was located on fire in Riverside Park. Kamloops fire crews were called in to extinguish the flames.

Const. Evelyn stated, two suspects were located near the park washrooms and taken into custody, while a third was arrested soon after near the Overlander Bridge.

Two men and the woman who were arrested are known to RCMP and the investigation is continuing.

READ MORE: Explosions rock Kamloops after semi-truck catches fire on Highway 1

READ MORE: Temporary camp set up for 200-plus firefighters at Kin Race Track in Vernon

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Previous story
Central Okanagan families urged to get vaccinated before school year starts
Next story
Public risking lives on BC Hydro facilities pursuing perfect selfies

Just Posted

Cottonwoods Care Home in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 back at Kelowna long-term care facilities

The Kelowna Yacht Club clinic is open from 3p.m.-7p.m. July 30-August 4th (Kelowna Yacht Club/Facebook)
Downtown Kelowna vaccination clinic extended

Interior Health is recommending parents and eligible school-aged children get the vaccine before heading back to class. (Metro Creative photo)
Central Okanagan families urged to get vaccinated before school year starts

The alleged suspect is seen in video footage released by the Kelowna RCMP. (Kelowna RCMP)
Surveillance footage of alleged Kelowna shooting suspect released