Vernon Search and Rescue sledders came to the aid of snowmobilers near Lumby Feb. 12. (VSAR photo)

3 calls in 3 days: busy weekend for Vernon Search and Rescue

Subjects cold and wet but otherwise OK

Several different cold and wet snowmobilers stuck in the back country needed rescuing over the weekend.

“Our sled team was busy this weekend with three calls in three days,” Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) reports.

The latest search saw crews tasked by RCMP to rescue a group of snowmobilers that had become stuck in a drainage in the Tsuius Creek area west of Mabel Lake.

The group activated their satellite communicator to call for help, which allowed VSAR, with help from the Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association, to locate them.located and rescued

”Our subjects were cold and wet but otherwise uninjured.”

VSAR urges those using the back country to use satellite communicators, and take the time to learn all the features.

“When we respond to calls for help from these devices our job is easier, faster and has a higher probability of a positive outcome,” VSAR said. “Satellite signals can at times be blocked in steep terrain, once you find a secure signal stay in that location. Subject and rescuer safety is enhanced by staying in one place.”

