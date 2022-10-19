3 Kelowna men appointed to Order of Canada

A business man, a geologist and a vintner from Kelowna have recieved the Order of Canada

Three men from Kelowna have been awarded the Order of Canada for their outstanding achievement to the community.

Across Canada, 42 appointees were invested into the Order on Oct. 18.

Brad Bennett is considered a philanthropist and wearer of many hats. He has served on national and provincial boards, notably as chair of Mitacs and chair of the University of British Columbia’ s (UBC) board of governors, where he played a key role in the creation of the UBC Okanagan satellite campus.

Charles Fipke, has worked as a geologist at the forefront of heavy mineral exploration projects for over 40 years. He and his team are credited with the discovery of North America’s first commercial diamond pipes in the Northwest Territories. He is also recognized for his philanthropic support for health care initiatives at the UBC. He founded the Centre for Innovative Research at UBCO as well as the Fipke Professorship in Alzheimer’s Research at UBC’s Vancouver campus.

Howard Timothy Lee Soon, is an internationally acclaimed vintner, or wine grower, elevated British Columbia’s wine industry to higher standards. As a certified wine educator and mentor, he has helped shape a new generation of experts.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardsCity of Kelowna