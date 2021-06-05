Former UBC Thunderbird’s football team running back Ben Cummings. (UBC Thunderbirds)

Former UBC Thunderbird’s football team running back Ben Cummings. (UBC Thunderbirds)

3 former members of UBC Thunderbirds football team charged with sexual assault

Treymont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault

Three former members of UBC Thunderbirds football team have been charged with sexual assault in relation to an on-campus incident in 2018.

A woman called 911 shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, claiming she’d been sexually assaulted by the three men at an Acadia Road residence in Vancouver.

Treymont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault, Levy faces an additional charge of voyeurism. B.C. Prosecution Service approved charges against the men.

According to the Thunderbirds website, Levy played for the team as a defensive lineman and is from Coquitlam, Cummings played running back and is from Abbotsford and Pinto was a receiver from Toronto.

The men were arrested and remain in police custody, said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the B.C. RCMP’s Major Crime Section, which took conduct over the investigation from University RCMP.

READ ALSO: Tribunal to hear complaint against UBC Okanagan ‘mishandling’ sexual assault report

Cumming’s LinkedIn profile said he was a volunteer for three years at the university’s SafeWalk program, which sees people escort students, staff and visitors who feel unsafe walking alone on campus.

UBC’s Ainsley Carry, vice-president of students, said “UBC Athletics and the university are shocked and saddened by the allegations.”

“I can tell you those accused are no longer students at the university.”

The allegations have not yet been proven in court.

READ MORE: 6 sexual assaults at UBC likely have the same suspect, RCMP says


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

sexual assaultUBC

Previous story
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago
Next story
Wood Lake unsafe for drinking, swimming due to large algae bloom: IH

Just Posted

Township of Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre, now in its 43rd season, has a bold new season full of meaningful, varied content ahead. (Photo by Jamie King)
North Okanagan outdoor theatre plans vibrant, varied season

Caravan Farm Theatre in Spallumcheen to deliver meaningful content in 43rd year of operation

Glenmore Recreation Park. (Contributed)
Kelowna opens two parks just in time for summer

Glenmore Recreation Park officially opens June 5, Rutland Centennial Park expanded

(Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
New West Kelowna development makes the city blossom

The upscale development will be connected to Lakeview Village Mall on the wine trail

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman 1984. What is Wonder Woman’s civilian name? (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)
QUIZ: Have you ever wondered?

To rediscover a sense of wonder, try this short quiz

Crystal Gabriel writes a message that reads “Every child matters 215” on a truck at Kelowna’s Chevron Commercial Cardlock on Saturday morning (June 5). One of three convoys was formed here, with all eventually heading towards the site of the former Kamloops Residential School that same day. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: More than 100 gather to form Kelowna convoy for Kamloops 215

An estimated 400 trucks participated in the event, with other convoys launching from Merrit and Williams Lake

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

Back by popular demand for the summer is Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga With Goats program. (Contributed)
Okanagan yoga going to the goats

Furry four-legged creatures take part in one-hour yoga lessons with you at Spallumcheen’s O’Keefe Ranch this summer

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Spidermen doing the Penticton beer run in 2019. (Facebook)
Penticton Beer Run set for this month

8 beer stops, 5 eateries and 10 km of scenic Penticton on June 19

Lightning struck this tree near a home in Oliver Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Facebook)
Lightning catches tree on fire near Oliver home

Resident thanked the fire department for quick action, saying the boom probably heard from town

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Most Read