3 new student housing projects to be built at Okanagan College campuses

For the first time in more than 30 years, new student housing will be added to Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus.

Construction has starting on the housing that will more than double the spaces at the college.

Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training, said this is one of three student-housing projects in the Okanagan.

“We are working hard to deliver 8,000 new student housing spaces on campus throughout B.C. by 2028, and to date, we have more than 6,800 new spaces open or underway throughout the province,” she explained.

Construction will start later this year on the first on-campus student housing at Vernon and Salmon Arm’s colleges. The province is investing $66.5 million into the three residences. The total project cost is $67.5 million.

The new student housing in Kelowna will increase on-campus accommodations by 216 beds for a total of 360 beds in addition to 100 beds in Vernon and 60 beds in Salmon Arm. A total of 376 spaces for students will be built across the three campuses.

Construction on the Kelowna buildings is expected to be completed in winter 2023. The Vernon project is anticipated to start later this summer and be completed in early 2024, while the Salmon Arm project is anticipated to start in fall 2022 and be completed in spring 2024.

