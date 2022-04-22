3 Oliver businesses hit by alleged window smasher: RCMP

The windows at the Oliver Community Centre and two other local businesses were smashed on April 17.
RCMP was initially called to respond to a window-smashing incident at the town’s community centre, before discovering that similar damage had been done to Big Al’s Bakery and Southside Blinders.
Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth deemed the incidents as mischief and confirmed that there was no break and enter.
“It was sequential as in unlikely they happened simultaneously,” he said.
Officers managed to track down the male suspect and transported him to the Penticton Regional Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
Police are continuing to investigate the trio of incidents by reviewing local businesses’ surveillance footage.
