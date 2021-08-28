Highway 97 at Highway 97C junction, about 5 km south of Westbank, looking south. (DriveBC)

3-vehicle collision involving 5-ton truck stalls traffic both ways on Highway 97

The crash occurred around noon near the interchange between Highway 97 and Highway 97C

A three-vehicle motor vehicle incident (MVI) involving a five-ton truck at Drought Hill near Peachand has resulted in traffic delays in both directions along Highway 97.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred near the interchange between Highway 97 and Highway 97C. Traffic is stopped at the southbound exit from Highway 97 onto Highway 97C, while traffic is also stalled northbound as well, just five km south of Westbank.

Highway 97 at Highway 97C junction, about 5 km south of Westbank, looking north. (DriveBC)

Crews are currently assessing the situation, and it is not yet clear how long traffic will be stopped. The crash occurred at around 12 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 28), and the condition of the motorists involved is also not yet known.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman injured in fatal car crash dies from injuries

Okanagan

Three-year-old killed from falling rock at Vancouver Island ski resort
Salmon Arm businesses react to B.C.'s vaccine passport system

