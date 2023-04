The crash took place around 7:15 a.m.

A three vehicle crash took place on Harvey Avenue between Gordon Drive and Ethel Street. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A three vehicle crash is causing delays to Kelowna’s Monday morning commute.

The chain reaction, fender bender crash took place in the northbound left lane on Harvey Avenue, between Gordon Drive and Ethel Street.

Fire crews, police and an ambulance are on scene. It’s unknown if anyone was hurt.

Expect delays in the area.

