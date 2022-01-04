3 vehicle crash blocks Highway 97N and Banks Road

A three-vehicle collision is blocking several lanes of Banks Road and Highway 97 in Kelowna.
According to a witness on scene, a Honda turned left in front of another vehicle striking its side. The force of the crash pushed the vehicles into a third car.
The incident happened about 11:45 a.m., Tuesday.
All occupants of the vehicles did not appear to sustain serious injuries.
Traffic is slow going in the area.
