3 vehicle crash blocks Highway 97N and Banks Road

A t-bone crash is affecting the lanes of Highway 97N and Banks in Kelowna

A three-vehicle collision is blocking several lanes of Banks Road and Highway 97 in Kelowna.

According to a witness on scene, a Honda turned left in front of another vehicle striking its side. The force of the crash pushed the vehicles into a third car.

The incident happened about 11:45 a.m., Tuesday.

All occupants of the vehicles did not appear to sustain serious injuries.

Traffic is slow going in the area.

