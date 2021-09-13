Osoyoos’ Tina Seminara died in hospital following a beating in April 2020. Her husband Rod Flavell has been charged with manslaughter. (Contributed)

Osoyoos’ Tina Seminara died in hospital following a beating in April 2020. Her husband Rod Flavell has been charged with manslaughter. (Contributed)

3 weeks set aside for Osoyoos husband’s manslaughter trial

Roderick Flavell’s wife Tina was found beaten in her Osoyoos home in 2020

Three weeks will be set aside for the manslaughter trial of an Osoyoos man accused of killing his wife last year.

Roderick Ashley Flavell, 63, is charged with one count of manslaughter.

The Crown counsel involved in Flavell’s case told a Penticton Supreme Court judge on Monday that no dates have been determined for the trial yet but that will be the next step. Flavell will appear in court again Oct. 25 to fix a date for his trial.

RCMP found Tina Seminara, 61, in her Osoyoos home in critical condition on April 8, 2020. She later succumbed to her wounds in the hospital nine days later. Flavell was originally charged with aggravated assault, but the charge was upgraded to manslaughter after his wife died.

Shortly after being charged with manslaughter, Flavell was released on bail on a $10,000 surety and a cash deposit of $2,500.

READ MORE: Osoyoos man charged with manslaughter released on bail

READ MORE: RCMP ID murder victim found at Pen Hi

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Manslaughter Trial

Previous story
Central Okanagan Journey Home Society endorses “Vote Housing” national campaign
Next story
Biden points to wildfires, weather to push for big $3.5 trillion rebuild

Just Posted

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, puts on her protective mask after releasing details about a COVID-19 vaccination card that will be needed by anyone wanting to eat in restaurants, visit theatres or go to other events. She made the announcement at a news conference at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Restrictions to be eased for Interior businesses following vax card program

Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope in 1980. (terryfox.org)
Kelowna-Lake Country MLA to lead Terry Fox run as organizer

Dr. Bonnie Henry is pictured with Anmol Singh, who was attacked in a racist tirade earlier this week. Henry visited Trinity Baptist Church, a vaccination site last month. (Paladin Security/Twitter)
Kelowna RCMP still investigating man’s racist tirade at vaccine clinic

(Whiski-Jack’s Pub/Facebook)
West Kelowna pub closes after COVID-19 exposure