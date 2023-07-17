Wildfires spark near Shuswap. (BC Wildfire)

Wildfires spark near Shuswap. (BC Wildfire)

4 wildfires spark near Shuswap

All three are suspected to be lightning caused

Three new wildfires have sparked in the Shuswap on Monday evening.

Two blazes are located near Sicamous, off Owlhead Forest Service Roads 1 and 2. Both of these fires are believed to be lightning-caused and are .009 hectares in size. There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with these incidents.

The third fire was discovered at about 7:30 p.m. near Crazy Creek, just south of the Eagle Pass Ridge Recreation Site.

It is about .009 hectares in size and is believed to be lightning-caused.

The fouth fire is located near Eagle River Provincial Park. The Yard Creek blaze is suspected to be lightning-caused and is burning out of control at .009 hectares.

Power is out in the area near where the Yard Creek fire is located. More than 600 More BC Hydro customers in Malakwa, Craigellachie and Taft are in the dark due to a wire on the lines. BC Hydro crews are on site.

BC Wildfire is aware of all incidents which were discovered after 7 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Wildfire north of West Kelowna grows to 2 hectares

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna apartment building evacuated for cooking fire
Next story
Bolean Lake Road fire burns out of control near Falkland lake

Just Posted

A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (contributed)
Evacuation alert issued due to 5 hectare wildfire burning off Westside Road

A small cooking fire filled the fourth floor of an apartment building on De Montreuil Court in Kelowna with smoke. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
Kelowna apartment building evacuated for cooking fire

The City of West Kelowna is asking all customers to reduce outdoor water use by 30 per cent to help protect water resources to ensure adequate supply in the coming months. (Black Press file photo)
Rapidly declining reservoir levels prompt water restrictions in West Kelowna

Smoke spotted in West Kelowna. (Twitter/Marina LeClair)
Residents safely escape West Kelowna house fire