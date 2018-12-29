30-car pileup, keeps emergency crews busy as Alberta hit with heavy snow

RCMP advise against travelling on Alberta roads today

UPDATED

Only one person was injured and taken to hospital with minor injuries after a 30-vehicle pile-up near Spruce Grove, which is 11 km northwest of Edmonton.

“That’s very lucky given the road conditions,” said RCMP Sgt. Shawn French in a phone interview Saturday evening.

READ MORE: RCMP confirm death of 47-year-old man in collision north of Lacombe

Reports indicate the pile-up may have happened after a semi jackknifed, which resulted in dozens of vehicles colliding.

Sgt. French said RCMP haven’t determined what caused the semi to jackknife but added that the heavy snowfall and poor road conditions likely started the pile-up.

“We would like to remind Albertans that it’s winter driving conditions and they should slow down and take it easy on the roads,” he said.

According to S/Sgt. Rodney Koscielny, Risk Manager, Northern Alberta, Western Alberta, and Central Alberta are getting heavy snowfall Saturday creating extremely poor road conditions and travel isn’t recommended.


