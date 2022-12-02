Tyler Quinn (2017 photo)

30-year-old man missing from Vernon

RCMP asking for public’s help in locating Tyler Quinn

Police are hoping the public can assist in locating 30-year old Tyler James Quinn who was last seen on Nov. 27 at the location he had been staying in Vernon.

Quinn is approximately five-foot-nine-inches tall with slim build and brown hair.

Police are concerned for Quinn’s health and well-being and it is reported that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

Note: The attached photo was taken in 2017.

