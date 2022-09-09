Advance voting opportunities for B.C. municipal elections are Oct. 5,8,12,13, and 14. (Photo/Black Press Media)

Advance voting opportunities for B.C. municipal elections are Oct. 5,8,12,13, and 14. (Photo/Black Press Media)

32 candidates vying for Kelowna council as filing deadlines close in Central Okanagan

General voting day for B.C. municipal elections is October 15, 2022

The deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for mayor, councillor, school trustee, and regional district director in the Central Okanagan closed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The City of Kelowna has five candidates listed for mayor, and 32 candidates for eight council seats. In West Kelowna, there are two people confirmed for mayor, and 10 for six available council seats.

The District of Lake Country has two candidates listed for mayor, and nine people to fill five council positions. The District of Peachland has three candidates confirmed for mayor, and 13 for six available council seats.

There are 15 people looking to fill seven seats on the Central Okanagan Public Schools Board of Education. For Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) director, two people are listed for two available positions.

The following is a list of candidates posted to municipal and the RDCO website as of 4 p.m. Sept. 9.

(Some candidates may have filed before the deadline but their names may not yet be posted to respective websites.)

Kelowna

Mayor

  • Colin Basran
  • Tom Dyas
  • David Habib
  • Glendon Charles Smedley
  • Silverado Socrates

Council

  • Susan Ames
  • Chris Becenko
  • Chris Bocskei
  • Amarit Brar
  • Ron Cannan
  • Sacheen Collecutt (Spirit Alliance)
  • Greg Dahms
  • Maxine DeHart
  • Indy Dhial
  • Darren Fiddler
  • Gail Given
  • Bal Grewal
  • Charlie Hodge
  • Daniel Joseph
  • James Kay
  • Davis Kyle
  • Amarjit Singh Lalli
  • Gord Lovegrove
  • Tom Macauley
  • Elaine McMurray
  • D. Ben Norman
  • Brian Rogers
  • Zachary Sawatzky
  • Dan Schlosser
  • Anthony Shephard
  • Mohini Singh
  • Luke Stack
  • Peter Truch
  • Rick Webber
  • Noel Wentworth
  • Chris Williams (Spirit Alliance)
  • Loyal Wooldridge

West Kelowna

Mayor

  • Andrew Kwaczynski
  • Gord Milsom

Council

  • Anthony Bastiaanssen
  • Tasha Da Silva
  • Rick de Jong
  • Jason Friesen
  • Tom Groat
  • John S. Martin
  • Garrett Millsap
  • Jasmine Jane Naaykens
  • Bryden Winsby
  • Carol Zanon

Lake Country

Mayor

  • Blair Ireland
  • Barry Rhodes

Council At Large

  • Michael Lewis
  • Bib Patel
  • Bill Scarrow

Carr’s Landing Ward

  • Cara Reed

Okanagan Centre Ward

  • Tricia Brett
  • Riley Hastings

Oyama Ward

  • Todd McKenzie

Winfield Ward

  • Heather Irvine
  • Jeremy Kozub

Peachland

Mayor

  • Keith Fielding
  • Cindy Fortin
  • Patrick Van Minsel

Council

  • Kevin Bennett
  • Jason Best
  • Randey Brophy
  • David Collins
  • Terry Condon
  • Pam Cunningham
  • Alena Glasman
  • Moira Goodman
  • Rick Ingram
  • Mike Kent
  • Keith Thom
  • Rainer Udala
  • Nick Walsh

RDCO

Central Okanagan East

  • Kevin Kraft

Central Okanagan West

  • Wayne Carson

School Trustee

  • Chris Becenko
  • Laurie Bowen
  • Wayne Broughton
  • Tovey Demman (ParentsVoiceBC)
  • Chantelle Desrosiers
  • Teresa Docksteader (ParentsVoiceBC)
  • Karrie Fehr
  • Chris Fieber (ParentsVoiceBC)
  • Julia Fraser
  • Amy Geistlinger
  • Lisa Guderyan
  • Val Johnson
  • Erika Shephard
  • Lee-Ann Tiede
  • Gordon Wiebe

General voting day is Oct. 15. Advance voting opportunities are on Oct. 5,8,12,13, and 14. Check the website of the municipality or district where you live for voting locations.

Municipal election

