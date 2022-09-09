32 candidates vying for Kelowna council as filing deadlines close in Central Okanagan

The deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for mayor, councillor, school trustee, and regional district director in the Central Okanagan closed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9.
The City of Kelowna has five candidates listed for mayor, and 32 candidates for eight council seats. In West Kelowna, there are two people confirmed for mayor, and 10 for six available council seats.
The District of Lake Country has two candidates listed for mayor, and nine people to fill five council positions. The District of Peachland has three candidates confirmed for mayor, and 13 for six available council seats.
There are 15 people looking to fill seven seats on the Central Okanagan Public Schools Board of Education. For Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) director, two people are listed for two available positions.
The following is a list of candidates posted to municipal and the RDCO website as of 4 p.m. Sept. 9.
(Some candidates may have filed before the deadline but their names may not yet be posted to respective websites.)
Kelowna
Mayor
- Colin Basran
- Tom Dyas
- David Habib
- Glendon Charles Smedley
- Silverado Socrates
Council
- Susan Ames
- Chris Becenko
- Chris Bocskei
- Amarit Brar
- Ron Cannan
- Sacheen Collecutt (Spirit Alliance)
- Greg Dahms
- Maxine DeHart
- Indy Dhial
- Darren Fiddler
- Gail Given
- Bal Grewal
- Charlie Hodge
- Daniel Joseph
- James Kay
- Davis Kyle
- Amarjit Singh Lalli
- Gord Lovegrove
- Tom Macauley
- Elaine McMurray
- D. Ben Norman
- Brian Rogers
- Zachary Sawatzky
- Dan Schlosser
- Anthony Shephard
- Mohini Singh
- Luke Stack
- Peter Truch
- Rick Webber
- Noel Wentworth
- Chris Williams (Spirit Alliance)
- Loyal Wooldridge
West Kelowna
Mayor
- Andrew Kwaczynski
- Gord Milsom
Council
- Anthony Bastiaanssen
- Tasha Da Silva
- Rick de Jong
- Jason Friesen
- Tom Groat
- John S. Martin
- Garrett Millsap
- Jasmine Jane Naaykens
- Bryden Winsby
- Carol Zanon
Lake Country
Mayor
- Blair Ireland
- Barry Rhodes
Council At Large
- Michael Lewis
- Bib Patel
- Bill Scarrow
Carr’s Landing Ward
- Cara Reed
Okanagan Centre Ward
- Tricia Brett
- Riley Hastings
Oyama Ward
- Todd McKenzie
Winfield Ward
- Heather Irvine
- Jeremy Kozub
Peachland
Mayor
- Keith Fielding
- Cindy Fortin
- Patrick Van Minsel
Council
- Kevin Bennett
- Jason Best
- Randey Brophy
- David Collins
- Terry Condon
- Pam Cunningham
- Alena Glasman
- Moira Goodman
- Rick Ingram
- Mike Kent
- Keith Thom
- Rainer Udala
- Nick Walsh
RDCO
Central Okanagan East
- Kevin Kraft
Central Okanagan West
- Wayne Carson
School Trustee
- Chris Becenko
- Laurie Bowen
- Wayne Broughton
- Tovey Demman (ParentsVoiceBC)
- Chantelle Desrosiers
- Teresa Docksteader (ParentsVoiceBC)
- Karrie Fehr
- Chris Fieber (ParentsVoiceBC)
- Julia Fraser
- Amy Geistlinger
- Lisa Guderyan
- Val Johnson
- Erika Shephard
- Lee-Ann Tiede
- Gordon Wiebe
General voting day is Oct. 15. Advance voting opportunities are on Oct. 5,8,12,13, and 14. Check the website of the municipality or district where you live for voting locations.