32 candidates vying for Kelowna council as filing deadlines close in Central Okanagan

The deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for mayor, councillor, school trustee, and regional district director in the Central Okanagan closed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The City of Kelowna has five candidates listed for mayor, and 32 candidates for eight council seats. In West Kelowna, there are two people confirmed for mayor, and 10 for six available council seats.

The District of Lake Country has two candidates listed for mayor, and nine people to fill five council positions. The District of Peachland has three candidates confirmed for mayor, and 13 for six available council seats.

There are 15 people looking to fill seven seats on the Central Okanagan Public Schools Board of Education. For Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) director, two people are listed for two available positions.

The following is a list of candidates posted to municipal and the RDCO website as of 4 p.m. Sept. 9.

(Some candidates may have filed before the deadline but their names may not yet be posted to respective websites.)

Kelowna

Mayor

Colin Basran

Tom Dyas

David Habib

Glendon Charles Smedley

Silverado Socrates

Council

Susan Ames

Chris Becenko

Chris Bocskei

Amarit Brar

Ron Cannan

Sacheen Collecutt (Spirit Alliance)

Greg Dahms

Maxine DeHart

Indy Dhial

Darren Fiddler

Gail Given

Bal Grewal

Charlie Hodge

Daniel Joseph

James Kay

Davis Kyle

Amarjit Singh Lalli

Gord Lovegrove

Tom Macauley

Elaine McMurray

D. Ben Norman

Brian Rogers

Zachary Sawatzky

Dan Schlosser

Anthony Shephard

Mohini Singh

Luke Stack

Peter Truch

Rick Webber

Noel Wentworth

Chris Williams (Spirit Alliance)

Loyal Wooldridge

West Kelowna

Mayor

Andrew Kwaczynski

Gord Milsom

Council

Anthony Bastiaanssen

Tasha Da Silva

Rick de Jong

Jason Friesen

Tom Groat

John S. Martin

Garrett Millsap

Jasmine Jane Naaykens

Bryden Winsby

Carol Zanon

Lake Country

Mayor

Blair Ireland

Barry Rhodes

Council At Large

Michael Lewis

Bib Patel

Bill Scarrow

Carr’s Landing Ward

Cara Reed

Okanagan Centre Ward

Tricia Brett

Riley Hastings

Oyama Ward

Todd McKenzie

Winfield Ward

Heather Irvine

Jeremy Kozub

Peachland

Mayor

Keith Fielding

Cindy Fortin

Patrick Van Minsel

Council

Kevin Bennett

Jason Best

Randey Brophy

David Collins

Terry Condon

Pam Cunningham

Alena Glasman

Moira Goodman

Rick Ingram

Mike Kent

Keith Thom

Rainer Udala

Nick Walsh

RDCO

Central Okanagan East

Kevin Kraft

Central Okanagan West

Wayne Carson

School Trustee

Chris Becenko

Laurie Bowen

Wayne Broughton

Tovey Demman (ParentsVoiceBC)

Chantelle Desrosiers

Teresa Docksteader (ParentsVoiceBC)

Karrie Fehr

Chris Fieber (ParentsVoiceBC)

Julia Fraser

Amy Geistlinger

Lisa Guderyan

Val Johnson

Erika Shephard

Lee-Ann Tiede

Gordon Wiebe

General voting day is Oct. 15. Advance voting opportunities are on Oct. 5,8,12,13, and 14. Check the website of the municipality or district where you live for voting locations.

Municipal election