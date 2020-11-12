A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

Two new cases tied to outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna

Interior Health is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 from Tuesday to Thursday.

This brings the region’s total case-count since the beginning of the pandemic to 959.

A total of 158 cases are active and two people are in the hospital, one of whom is in intensive care.

Two more cases have been linked to an outbreak at the Royal Inland Hospital Patient Care Tower construction site in Kamloops, bringing the total to 10.

Another two cases have also been tied to the COVID-19 outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna.

Across the province, health officials reported more than 1,100 new COVID-19 infections, as well as four more deaths from Tuesday to Thursday.

Of the four people who died, three lived in longterm care and the fourth was an elderly person within an unknwon community. A total of 288 people have died due to COVID-19 this year.

As B.C. sees an ongoing surge in new cases, hospitalizations are also increasing, Henry said. Of the 5,793 active confirmed cases Thursday, 155 people are in hospital – 44 of whom are in critical or intensive care.

A total of 20,369 cases have been confirmed in B.C. since January.

READ MORE: ‘Lack of intelligence’: Kelowna mayor condemns anti-pandemic vandalism on city hall

READ MORE: B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$1,500 reward offered for information on Kelowna city hall vandalism
Next story
2019 crime spike in B.C. largest in 20 years; RCMP say it’s partly due to changes in stat organizing

Just Posted

Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)
Kelowna council to consider yearly Bernard Avenue closure

The pilot project saw Bernard close to vehicles between July and September this year

Staff cleaning city hall on Nov. 11 after the second vandalism incident within three weeks. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
$1,500 reward offered for information on Kelowna city hall vandalism

City hall has been defaced with messaging critical of COVID-19 response twice in the past month

(Pixabay)
Motorcycle noise violations upsetting to Kelowna resident

Kelowna RCMP called out for lack of enforcement

No occupants were found near a car fire near off Westside Road Nov. 11. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Still no driver found in Westside Road car fire

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP now investigating incident

Kelowna’s Highstreet Ventures and Guelph, Ont., Skyline Living donated $20,000 to the Archway Society for Domestic Peace to mark the grand opening of Creekview Heights, a new apartment complex on Vernon’s Deleenheer Road. (Contributed)
$20K in support of Vernon domestic peace group

Kelowna-based developer and Ontario partner donates big to mark opening of Vernon apartment complex

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

2019 Heritage Fair, Mission Hill Elementary. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Positive COVID-19 case at North Okanagan elementary school

Mission Hill families alerted to ‘community member’ isolating

This Chevrolet Tahoe SUV allegedly had the tires on its driver’s side punctured by an unknown individual at the Village Green Shopping Centre parking lot Wednesday, Nov. 11. The vehicle had a Saskatchewan licence plate, but the owner lives in Vernon. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Tires slashed on out-of-province vehicle at Vernon mall

Incident discovered at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

Two new cases tied to outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 age group showing steepest rise in infections

Retired RCMP Sgt. Kate Hansen holding up the letter she received from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II thanking her for the special copy of Harry the Musical Ride Horse. (RCMP)
South Okanagan Mountie receives royal thanks for children’s books

Sgt. Kate Hansen has written many books about Harry the Musical Ride Horse, earning praise from Queen Elizabeth II

A shopper leaves as others line up to enter a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Consumers continued to stock up on food and other items as officials urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Bosnia and Afghanistan veteran Paul McMillan with his family at the Coldstream Cenotaph Nov. 11. Daughters Marley and Lila, wife Brittany and son Jonah. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Okanagan community doesn’t let COVID cancel Remembrance

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Residents host their own service Nov. 11

Most Read