35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Thirty-five passengers were reportedly injured after an Australia-bound flight from Vancouver was forced to make an emergency landing in Hawaii Thursday.

The airline says Flight AC33, which made a scheduled stopover in Vancouver Wednesday night, was about two hours past Hawaii over the Pacific Ocean when the plane ““encountered un-forecasted and sudden turbulence approximately two hours past Hawaii,” according to an emailed statement from Air Canada.

The flight diverted to Honolulu where it landed at 9:45 a.m. PST.

WATCH: Plane makes forced landing on highway in Surrey

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard. Thirty-five people appeared to have received minor injuries and some were examined by medical personnel, Air Canada spokesperson Angela Mah said.

“We are currently making arrangements for the passengers including hotel accommodations and meals in Honolulu, as well as options for resumption of the flight,” Mah said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pot shop in Lake Country to open this month
Next story
North Okanagan cherry crops take bigger hit than south

Just Posted

Pot shop in Lake Country to open this month

Starbuds to open in July after getting provincial go-ahead

Bear spotted on Mt. Boucherie in West Kelowna

A black bear sighting was reported by multiple hikers Thursday

OGO e-scooters zooming into Kelowna streets

The electric scooter rideshare program will be launched July 12

UBC Okanagan students awarded residency at Caetani art house

Two students get to live and work at Caetani Cultural Centre in Vernon

Kelowna couple hospitalized during RV road trip in U.S.

A GoFundMe for Bruce and Donna Falkins has been started for their recovery

7-Eleven gives free brain-freezes to celebrate 50 years

People lined up at a 7-Eleven in Penticton for a free slurpee

BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria case

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Groundwater well licensing workshops offered in Okanagan

All non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022

Workshop helps Okanagan caregivers explore grief and loss

Dementia Dialogues session July 16

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

Most Read