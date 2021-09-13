A rendering of the proposed townhomes by Kerkhoff Construction. (City of Kelowna)

35 new townhomes proposed for Glenmore area in Kelowna

The project will include 31 three-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units

More rental housing units may be coming to Glenmore.

Kerkhoff Construction is looking to obtain a building permit for 35 townhomes at 1455 Cara Glen Court near the intersection of Cara Glen Way and Clifton Road.

The project will include 31 three-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units. All the buildings are proposed to be three storeys high with roof-top entryways. Each unit has an attached garage to accommodate parking, and several surface parking spaces will be provided.

City staff are recommending support for the development, according to a report.

“Each of the buildings are similar in form and character and are meant to be developed comprehensively with each other and share amenity space including shared gardens,” wrote city staff.

READ MORE: Large Glenmore rental development given greenlight by Kelowna council

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaDevelopersHousing

Previous story
RCMP make 27 more arrests at B.C. old-growth logging blockades
Next story
Morning Start: Humans aren’t the only species to adopt

Just Posted

The Rotary Centre for the Arts announced its full lineup for the festival, which is set to take place from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22. The festival showcases films that explore the lives and experiences of LGBTQ2S+ people. (Contributed)
Kelowna LGBTQ2S+ film festival returns for its third year

Greg Balkwill with his team in Kerry Park at the 2021 Kelowna Multiple Myeloma March. (Contributed)
Kelowna Multiple Myeloma March raises more than $20K

According to an article by National Geographic, adoptions are fairly common among domestic animals and occasionally seen in the wild. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Humans aren’t the only species to adopt

VSAR dispatched 22 search and rescue members to locate the couple. Teams from Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops also helped with the search. (Contributed)
Missing hikers in SilverStar area located, says Vernon Search and Rescue