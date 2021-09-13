35 new townhomes proposed for Glenmore area in Kelowna

More rental housing units may be coming to Glenmore.
Kerkhoff Construction is looking to obtain a building permit for 35 townhomes at 1455 Cara Glen Court near the intersection of Cara Glen Way and Clifton Road.
The project will include 31 three-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units. All the buildings are proposed to be three storeys high with roof-top entryways. Each unit has an attached garage to accommodate parking, and several surface parking spaces will be provided.
City staff are recommending support for the development, according to a report.
“Each of the buildings are similar in form and character and are meant to be developed comprehensively with each other and share amenity space including shared gardens,” wrote city staff.
@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.