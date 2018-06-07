The photo shows a trailer similar to the one stolen overnight, with a thumbnail image of a Giant mountain bike similar to the ones also taken;Credit Kelowna RCMP

38 mountain bikes stolen overnight according to Kelowna RCMP

The culprits also stole a getaway truck and trailer

Last night approximately 38 mountain bikes were stolen after a commercial F-250 pickup truck and a customized trailer, normally used to transport those bikes, were taken overnight according to Kelowna RCMP.

RCMP recieved report of the theft early this morning, the theft took place new the 3200 block of McCulloch Road. Reportedly a white 2007 Ford F-250 pickup truck was also stolen from the property in East Kelowna, along with a customized 20 foot black 2015 Oasis flat deck trailer which belongs to Myra Canyon Bike Rentals.

It is reported that along with the 38 stolen mountain bikes that were stolen, four children’s bicycle’s, blue bike stands and approximately 60 helmets were also in the back of the pickup truck at the time of the theft.

“We are confident that motorists in the Central Okanagan would have remembered seeing the stolen vehicle and unique trailer mobile on our roadways, either sometime late last night or early this morning,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “We want to hear about all possible sightings of the stolen pickup truck and trailer and from anyone with any information that would be of assistance in the ongoing theft investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cst. Sean McCutcheon of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

