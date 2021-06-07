Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

4 dead after Muslim family allegedly targeted in Ontario car crash

One man has been arrested in connection to the crash

A Muslim advocacy group is “beyond horrified” after a family was allegedly targeted by a man in a car in London, Ont.

London police said that they responded to reports of a collision involving pedestrians at about 8:40 p.m. local time on Sunday night. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while another woman, a man and two children were taken to hospital. The man, woman and a teenager died of their injuries, while another child remains in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police said a 20-year-old London man has been arrested.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a statement that they were “beyond horrified” by the attack.

“This is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil and should be treated as such,” CEO Mustafa Farooq said.

More to come.

Ontario

Previous story
SilverStar dusted with snow
Next story
VIDEO: Summer snow at Big White

Just Posted

Big White got a dusting of summer snow on Sunday, June 6. (Liz Say/Facebook)
VIDEO: Summer snow at Big White

Other Okanagan ski hills also received a light dusting of snow

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)
Okanagan College student gets scholarship for history essay

Kelowna’s Calvin Thalheimer receives scholarship for essay on important historic events in Vancouver

Say ‘thanks’ to a registered local charity, and Valley First will pay it forward with a $25 donation to them. (Instagram)
Support Okanagan charities with #CommentsOfKindness

Through to July 20, find #CommentsOfKindness posts on Valley First’s Facebook and Instagram

(Craft Culture/Facebook)
Craft Culture market returns to Kelowna’s Prospera Place this weekend

Summer market returns after year off due to COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

Tyler Johnsen captured this moment with two bear cubs play fighting while mom looked on near OK Falls. (Facebook)
Last summer’s wildfire in Penticton brings bears down mountain

Conservation officers hope residents near Christie Mountain can manage attractants

The village at Silver Star. (Web Cams)
SilverStar dusted with snow

It might be June but that didn’t stop snow from falling in the North Okanagan

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Danika Sebastian, left, reads a poem during a vigil to honour the 215 missing children whose remains were found at the former Kamloops Residential School. At right is event organizer Kayla MacGillivray. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland vigil to pay tribute to 215 Indigenous children buried in Kamloops

Event will include moment of silence for victims of Kamloops Residential School

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

Chef Sascha Hillebrand will oversee operations at Nineteen05. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort welcomes new restaurant

After months of renovations, Nineteen05 Kitchen Raw Bar opens with international-inspired menu

Leaders of the Huy-ay-aht, Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations sign an declaration to take back power over the resources on their traditional territories. The agreement includes telling the provincial government to stop old-growth logging for two years. (Huu-ay-aht First Nation photo)
First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Statement comes as traditional territory continues to experience high-profile blockades and arrests

Most Read