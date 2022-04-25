4 more residential towers coming to downtown Kelowna

More high-rises are coming to Kelowna’s downtown skyline.

At the recommendation of city staff, council has approved rezoning to make way for Phase 2 of Waterscapes. The proposal consists of high-density residential in four towers, each atop a parkade podium. They are planned for Ellis Street between Industrial and Gaston Avenues, east of the initial Waterscapes project that started in 2007.

Staff reports noted that 926 notices were mailed out in March as part of the public information process, along with newspaper advertisements and a virtual public information session.

Development permit and development variance permits will be required for the project. Staff recommended rezoning based on the development’s consistency with future land use of the Urban Centre designation, and the Official Community Plan.

City of KelownadevelopmentKelownaRezoning