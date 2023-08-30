4 vehicle fender-bender crash at Gordon and Clement in Kelowna

A chain reaction, fender bender crash is causing traffic problems at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue.

Four vehicles were involved in a fender-bender-type crash in the left turn lane on Gordon Drive. Northbound on Gordon is currently closed because of the multiple-vehicle crash.

Kelowna RCMP, the fire department, and an ambulance are currently on scene. According to a Black Press reporter on scene, it appears no one is injured.

