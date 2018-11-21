Contributed

$40,000 excavator stolen in broad daylight in Kelowna

A mini excavator was stolen from Enterprise Way Sunday

A mini excavator was stolen in the middle of the day Sunday at TNC Excavating’s job site on Enterprise Way.

According to president Troy Chapman, the theft of 2015 John Deere 26G excavator, happened between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“It’s pretty brazen for someone to go in and do that,” he said, noting the job site is across the street from the fire hall.

The excavator is worth $40,000, he said, and the incident was reported to the RCMP.

RELATED: High number of vehicle break-ins and thefts in Kelowna

“It’s crazy out there right now, the theft is just unreal.”

This isn’t the first time equipment was stolen from TNC in recent months.

Last spring, while the contracting company was working at the Canyon Falls Middle School, a sea can was broken into.

“It’s in an area surrounded by houses and they went in a cut the lock on the sea can and they got approximately $70,000 worth of gear from us. And our biggest problem is we can’t stop them,” Chapman said.

He said most times it happens at night, but the last few have been in broad daylight on busy streets.

“The city has grown to a stage where we’re not in tune with everybody because we don’t know everybody,” Chapman said.

The excavator was also not loaded onto a trailer, it was some sort of vehicle so it would have looked off, he said.

Emails have been sent to the Kelowna RCMP.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Traffic, parking concerns voiced for Lake Country affordable housing complex
Next story
Watchdog calls for probe into police board spending on former Victoria police chief

Just Posted

Thief steals bike stolen in Kelowna, then van in Lake Country

What started this morning in Kelowna has been traced to a theft in Lake Country

$40,000 excavator stolen in broad daylight in Kelowna

A mini excavator was stolen from Enterprise Way Sunday

Traffic, parking concerns voiced for Lake Country affordable housing complex

A public hearing for the project was held Tuesday night

Intersteller pen created by Kelowna man costs nearly $90,000

The Space pen is made from a meteorite

Westbank Museum shows it’s more than just artifacts

The museum will be hosting more interactive and family friendly events

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

B.C. police watchdog calls for investigation into police board spending on former Victoria police chief

Police Complaint Commissioner says accountable and transparent review is in public interest

South Korean named Interpol president in blow to Russia

South Korea’s Kim Jong Yang was elected as Interpol’s president edging out a longtime veteran of Russia’s security services.

E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce sickens 18 people in Ontario, Quebec

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it’s working with U.S. authorities to determine the source of the romaine lettuce those who got ill were exposed to.

Trump defies calls to punish crown prince for writer’s death

The U.S. earlier sanctioned 17 Saudi officials suspected of being responsible for or complicit in the Oct. 2 killing, but members of Congress have called for harsher actions, including cancelling arms sales.

British, EU leaders to meet as Brexit deadline looms

The U.K. and the European Union agreed last week on a 585-page document sealing the terms of Britain’s departure.

Richard Oland was killed ‘in a rage,’ prosecutor tells son’s murder trial

The verdict from Oland’s 2015 murder trial was set aside on appeal in 2016. Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

B.C.’s HMCS Edmonton rescues two more sea turtles

Warship credited with a turtle rescue earlier in November

Former NHL player and coach Dan Maloney dies at 68

Maloney coached the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets

Most Read